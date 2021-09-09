Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases New Position in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in DoubleVerify in the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter valued at about $300,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $543,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at $724,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DV. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist began coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DoubleVerify currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.64.

DV stock opened at $35.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.36. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.16 and a 1-year high of $48.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.91 and a current ratio of 11.91.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.20 million. Analysts predict that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

