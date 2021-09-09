Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 233,492 Shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) by 65.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 233,492 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 4,807.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,942 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 1st quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 1st quarter worth $140,000. 68.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RYAM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Rayonier Advanced Materials stock opened at $6.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $430.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 3.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $11.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.97.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $341.00 million during the quarter. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 1.13%. Research analysts expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Rayonier Advanced Materials

Rayonier Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the production and sale of cellulose products, which is a natural polymer commonly used in the production of cell phone and computer screens, filters, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, Pulp and Newsprint, and Corporate.

