TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Shares Sold by Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lowered its stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 498,333 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 114,420 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in TELUS were worth $11,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 339,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,578,000 after acquiring an additional 128,989 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 73,038 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 15.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,643 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 40.6% in the first quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 98,268 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 28,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 1.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 104,120 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Desjardins raised their price target on TELUS from C$29.25 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.45.

TU opened at $23.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $31.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.78. TELUS Co. has a 1 year low of $16.87 and a 1 year high of $23.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.254 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. TELUS’s payout ratio is currently 132.91%.

About TELUS

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

