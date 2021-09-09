Templeton Dragon Fund (NYSE:TDF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $19.00

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.00 and last traded at $19.00, with a volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.34.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.70.

Get Templeton Dragon Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.9258 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDF. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Templeton Dragon Fund by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,015,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,724,000 after buying an additional 201,047 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Templeton Dragon Fund by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,331,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,001,000 after buying an additional 78,369 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Templeton Dragon Fund by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 326,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,690,000 after buying an additional 47,282 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Templeton Dragon Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its stake in Templeton Dragon Fund by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 418,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,922,000 after buying an additional 12,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.01% of the company’s stock.

About Templeton Dragon Fund (NYSE:TDF)

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Dragon Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Dragon Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.