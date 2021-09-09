Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Holdings Trimmed by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Teradata worth $3,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TDC. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Teradata during the first quarter valued at about $107,008,000. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Teradata by 132.7% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,988,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,335,000 after buying an additional 1,704,106 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Teradata by 2,266.9% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 736,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,100,000 after buying an additional 705,014 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in Teradata by 201.8% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 999,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,526,000 after buying an additional 668,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 18.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,915,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,702,000 after purchasing an additional 445,722 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Teradata stock opened at $55.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.65. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Teradata Co. has a 1 year low of $17.99 and a 1 year high of $59.58.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.30. Teradata had a return on equity of 41.02% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.80 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TDC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Teradata in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Teradata from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradata presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.78.

In other news, CRO Todd Cione sold 48,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total transaction of $2,228,472.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 309,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,251,541.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teradata Profile

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

