Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Holdings Trimmed by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Teradata worth $3,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TDC. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Teradata during the first quarter valued at about $107,008,000. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Teradata by 132.7% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,988,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,335,000 after buying an additional 1,704,106 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Teradata by 2,266.9% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 736,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,100,000 after buying an additional 705,014 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in Teradata by 201.8% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 999,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,526,000 after buying an additional 668,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 18.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,915,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,702,000 after purchasing an additional 445,722 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Teradata stock opened at $55.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.65. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Teradata Co. has a 1 year low of $17.99 and a 1 year high of $59.58.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TDC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Teradata in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Teradata from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradata presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.78.
In other news, CRO Todd Cione sold 48,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total transaction of $2,228,472.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 309,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,251,541.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Teradata Profile
Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
