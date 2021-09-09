Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in development of small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and other chronic liver diseases. Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in FOSTER CITY, Calif. “

Shares of NASDAQ:TERN traded down $0.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.33. 39,382 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,969. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.79. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.91 and a 52-week high of $28.36. The stock has a market cap of $284.73 million and a P/E ratio of -0.11.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.28. Analysts predict that Terns Pharmaceuticals will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $181,000. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

About Terns Pharmaceuticals

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other chronic liver diseases. It develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of NASH.

