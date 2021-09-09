Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Director Patrick C. Haden Sells 5,400 Shares

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Director Patrick C. Haden sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.88, for a total transaction of $798,552.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,380 shares in the company, valued at $499,834.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $148.90. 176,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,505. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.81. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.91 and a 52-week high of $152.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.24.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 17.81%. On average, analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 24.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tetra Tech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the first quarter worth $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tetra Tech during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Tetra Tech during the second quarter valued at $35,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 360.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.