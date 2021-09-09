Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Stock Position Reduced by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 135,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 9,330 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 212,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 23,700 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,634,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 248,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 24,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 64,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. 51.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TEVA stock opened at $9.38 on Thursday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 1 year low of $8.24 and a 1 year high of $13.30. The stock has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of -2.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.46 and its 200-day moving average is $10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 23.88% and a negative net margin of 23.98%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TEVA. TheStreet downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Raymond James cut their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.11.

In other news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 50,860 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total transaction of $506,057.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

