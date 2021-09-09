The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $15.87 Million

Equities research analysts expect that The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) will report $15.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Bank of Princeton’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $16.01 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.60 million. The Bank of Princeton posted sales of $14.05 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that The Bank of Princeton will report full-year sales of $63.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $60.90 million to $64.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $60.93 million, with estimates ranging from $60.50 million to $61.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Bank of Princeton.

Get The Bank of Princeton alerts:

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $16.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.24 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BPRN. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in The Bank of Princeton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,565,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in The Bank of Princeton by 163.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in The Bank of Princeton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $341,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in The Bank of Princeton by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in The Bank of Princeton by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 7,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BPRN traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,534. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.97. The stock has a market cap of $204.35 million, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.67. The Bank of Princeton has a 52 week low of $17.40 and a 52 week high of $31.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.82%.

The Bank of Princeton Company Profile

The Bank of Princeton engages in the provision of personal, business lending, and deposit services. It offers traditional retail banking solutions, one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans including home equity loans and lines of credit.

Read More: Understanding the different types of bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Bank of Princeton (BPRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Princeton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Princeton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.