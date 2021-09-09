The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.21% of The Children’s Place worth $2,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PLCE. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in The Children’s Place by 2,445.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 290,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,215,000 after purchasing an additional 278,633 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Children’s Place in the 1st quarter valued at $18,462,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in The Children’s Place in the 1st quarter valued at $4,038,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Children’s Place by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 287,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,037,000 after purchasing an additional 45,948 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of The Children’s Place by 148.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 65,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,542,000 after purchasing an additional 38,956 shares during the period. 95.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLCE stock opened at $81.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.62 and a 1 year high of $107.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.96.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $1.21. The Children’s Place had a return on equity of 91.35% and a net margin of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $413.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.48) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 5,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $552,336.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Leah Swan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.83, for a total value of $1,996,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,169 shares of company stock worth $6,637,547 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PLCE. Wedbush raised The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. B. Riley raised The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. raised The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on The Children’s Place from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on The Children’s Place from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.70.

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

