The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. decreased its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in The Clorox by 73.1% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the first quarter worth $33,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in The Clorox during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in The Clorox in the first quarter valued at $40,000. 77.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CLX opened at $169.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $174.08 and its 200 day moving average is $180.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $159.32 and a 12 month high of $231.11. The stock has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.21.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 94.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CLX shares. Atlantic Securities cut shares of The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus lowered shares of The Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of The Clorox from $192.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The Clorox from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of The Clorox from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.44.

The Clorox Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

