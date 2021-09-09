The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $104.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The Descartes Systems Group’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of DSGX stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $82.10. 5,258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,060. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.44 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.01. The Descartes Systems Group has a 52-week low of $50.57 and a 52-week high of $82.35.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.05.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Descartes Systems Group stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 672.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,618 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,114 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 79.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

