The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) CEO Fabrizio Freda Sells 14,961 Shares

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 14,961 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.59, for a total value of $5,125,488.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,951,435.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Fabrizio Freda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 1st, Fabrizio Freda sold 63,516 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.45, for a total value of $20,163,154.20.

EL opened at $336.76 on Thursday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $204.23 and a 12 month high of $347.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.23, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $328.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $309.20.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 32.87%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,720,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,636,428,000 after buying an additional 259,711 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,374,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,890,398,000 after buying an additional 681,085 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,435,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,637,391,000 after buying an additional 60,804 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,349,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,973,974,000 after buying an additional 210,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,253,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,721,000 after buying an additional 1,082,078 shares during the last quarter. 56.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

