The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.230-$7.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.32 billion-$18.81 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.29 billion.The Estée Lauder Companies also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.550-$1.650 EPS.

NYSE:EL traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $337.49. 893,955 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,221,647. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $328.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $309.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.94. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 1 year low of $204.23 and a 1 year high of $347.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 17.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.87%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EL. DA Davidson boosted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $367.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $327.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $338.35.

In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 14,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.59, for a total transaction of $5,125,488.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,951,435.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael O’hare sold 2,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.18, for a total value of $1,011,351.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 360,567 shares of company stock worth $118,735,672. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,895,658 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.04% of The Estée Lauder Companies worth $1,201,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 56.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.