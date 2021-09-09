The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Holdings Decreased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,495 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.49% of The Hackett Group worth $2,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 7.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 146,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after buying an additional 10,736 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 7.2% during the first quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,634,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,172,000 after buying an additional 177,870 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 71.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 154,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after buying an additional 64,417 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 22.5% during the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 74,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 13,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 6.2% during the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 454,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,443,000 after buying an additional 26,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on HCKT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on The Hackett Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ HCKT opened at $20.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.61. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $20.56. The company has a market capitalization of $607.59 million, a P/E ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.73.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 8.18%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.24%.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

