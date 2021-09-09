The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) SVP Sells $308,739.20 in Stock

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) SVP Kristen J. Riggs sold 1,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total transaction of $308,739.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of HSY stock traded down $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $176.26. 425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 892,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.40. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $134.00 and a one year high of $182.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.36.
The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 63.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of The Hershey by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of The Hershey by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hershey by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hershey by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hershey by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 52.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of The Hershey from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Hershey from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.38.
The Hershey Company Profile
The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.
