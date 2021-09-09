The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) SVP Sells $308,739.20 in Stock

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) SVP Kristen J. Riggs sold 1,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total transaction of $308,739.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of HSY stock traded down $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $176.26. 425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 892,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.40. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $134.00 and a one year high of $182.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.36.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 63.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.23%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of The Hershey by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of The Hershey by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hershey by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hershey by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hershey by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 52.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of The Hershey from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Hershey from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.38.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

