The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Hits New 52-Week High at $50.39

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $50.39 and last traded at $49.89, with a volume of 616 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.16.

LSXMA has been the subject of several research reports. boosted their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, The Liberty SiriusXM Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.94 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.70.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a positive return on equity of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,009,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 705.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 675,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,796,000 after buying an additional 592,092 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 348.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 586,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,314,000 after buying an additional 455,678 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,561,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,505,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,713,000 after buying an additional 392,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

