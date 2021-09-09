The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.65 EPS

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.65, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $102.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.97 million. The Lovesac had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The business’s revenue was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS.

Shares of The Lovesac stock traded up $10.98 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.44. The company had a trading volume of 51,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,312. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.44. The Lovesac has a twelve month low of $22.64 and a twelve month high of $95.51. The company has a market cap of $927.44 million, a P/E ratio of 37.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.43.

Get The Lovesac alerts:

In related news, COO Albert Jack Krause sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total transaction of $1,592,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 107,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,868,643.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $343,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,825 shares of company stock valued at $3,764,500. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Lovesac stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) by 63.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in The Lovesac were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of The Lovesac from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.88.

The Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Recommended Story: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for The Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.