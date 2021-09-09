The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 30.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 637,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,792 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.36% of The Macerich worth $11,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in The Macerich by 7.2% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in The Macerich by 3.2% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 42,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in The Macerich by 150.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of The Macerich by 9.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of The Macerich by 14.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MAC opened at $17.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The Macerich Company has a 1 year low of $6.42 and a 1 year high of $25.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.25.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.50). The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 36.62%. The business had revenue of $215.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The Macerich’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Macerich Company will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

In other news, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 2,103 shares of The Macerich stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $37,938.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,954 shares in the company, valued at $702,730.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $43,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,914.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

MAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of The Macerich from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of The Macerich to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Macerich from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded The Macerich from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.12.

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

