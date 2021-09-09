The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $43.02

Posted by on Sep 9th, 2021

Shares of The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $43.02 and last traded at $42.24, with a volume of 7242 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.78.

SGPYY has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of The Sage Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Sage Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of The Sage Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 0.90.

The Sage Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SGPYY)

The Sage Group Plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, North America, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

