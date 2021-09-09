The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $43.02

Shares of The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $43.02 and last traded at $42.24, with a volume of 7242 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.78.

SGPYY has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of The Sage Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Sage Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of The Sage Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 0.90.

The Sage Group Plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, North America, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

