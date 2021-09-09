The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $2,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 10,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,439,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $352,629,000 after acquiring an additional 39,471 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter valued at $1,896,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 8,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

Get The Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $154.85 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $169.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a twelve month low of $143.08 and a twelve month high of $254.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.13.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.46. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 66.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is 36.46%.

SMG has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.89.

About The Scotts Miracle-Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.