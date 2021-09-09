The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Purchased by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 191.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,945 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the second quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 199.0% in the second quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 15,265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after acquiring an additional 10,160 shares in the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 199.8% in the second quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 256.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 97.1% in the second quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 13,010 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.02.

NYSE:SHW opened at $296.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $78.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $218.06 and a 1-year high of $310.43.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.10 earnings per share. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Peter J. Ippolito sold 12,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.42, for a total transaction of $3,746,983.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,941 shares in the company, valued at $586,997.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 2,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.33, for a total transaction of $793,088.37. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,448,969.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 213,903 shares of company stock valued at $62,244,621. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

