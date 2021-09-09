The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Edgar Lomax Co. VA

Edgar Lomax Co. VA lessened its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 382,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,150 shares during the quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings in The Southern were worth $23,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in The Southern by 35.2% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Southern by 2.0% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Southern by 4.3% in the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Southern by 2.1% during the second quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 8,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of The Southern by 1.7% during the second quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.69.

NYSE:SO traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $67.39. 26,547 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,006,859. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $51.22 and a 1 year high of $67.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.27. The company has a market cap of $71.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.45.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. On average, research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.23%.

In other The Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $452,270.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,830.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher C. Womack sold 51,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $3,476,370.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,747 shares of company stock valued at $5,645,434. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

