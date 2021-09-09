The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) is Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 652.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,037 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,460 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises 2.3% of Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $12,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 18.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,926 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 5.9% during the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 108,753 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $20,067,000 after purchasing an additional 6,086 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 3.6% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 88,738 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $16,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 18.8% during the first quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 8,966 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,897,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $185.47. 328,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,638,695. The firm has a market cap of $337.02 billion, a PE ratio of 303.52, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.67. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $117.23 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.82 billion. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.56.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at $7,951,613.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

See Also: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.