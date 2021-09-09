The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company.

WEGRY has been the topic of several research reports. Peel Hunt raised The Weir Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The Weir Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of WEGRY stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.81. The stock had a trading volume of 44,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,037. The Weir Group has a one year low of $7.64 and a one year high of $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 2.09.

The Weir Group Plc engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Minerals, Oil and Gas, and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support for abrasive high wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

