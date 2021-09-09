TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) to report earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for TherapeuticsMD’s earnings. TherapeuticsMD also reported earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD will report full-year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.38). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.07). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover TherapeuticsMD.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $23.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.63 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Cowen reduced their price target on TherapeuticsMD from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ TXMD opened at $0.77 on Thursday. TherapeuticsMD has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $2.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.94 and its 200-day moving average is $1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.93.

In related news, CFO James Darecca sold 93,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.87, for a total value of $81,203.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cooper C. Collins purchased 900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.72 per share, for a total transaction of $648,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 961,000 shares of company stock worth $697,070. Company insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TherapeuticsMD during the second quarter worth $28,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 767.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 29,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TherapeuticsMD during the second quarter worth about $45,000. 42.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of products for women. The firm’s technology, SYMBODA, develops advanced hormone therapy pharmaceutical products to enable delivery of bio-identical hormones through a variety of dosage forms and administration routes.

