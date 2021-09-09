Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Position Raised by Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 31.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,373,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 325,000 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 3.2% of Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $692,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,293,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,784,871,000 after buying an additional 566,814 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,896,819 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,683,200,000 after purchasing an additional 93,794 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,560,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,081,402,000 after purchasing an additional 53,508 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,487,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,047,856,000 after purchasing an additional 41,649 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,611,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,648,320,000 after purchasing an additional 63,408 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total value of $306,900.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total transaction of $5,390,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TMO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target on the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $544.71.

TMO traded down $1.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $571.20. 5,777 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,599,704. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $409.89 and a 1 year high of $573.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $537.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $490.75. The company has a market cap of $224.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.75.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 29.43%. Equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.32%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

