Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Thermon Holding Corp. is engaged in providing engineered thermal solutions, known as heat tracing, for process industries, including energy, chemical processing and power generation. Products offered by the Company include heating cables, tubing bundles and control systems while services offered by it includes design optimization, engineering, installation and maintenance services. Its products provide an external heat source to pipes, vessels and instruments for the purposes of freeze protection, temperature and flow maintenance and environmental monitoring. Thermon Holding Corp. is based in San Marcos, Texas. “

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Thermon Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of Thermon Group stock opened at $15.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $532.96 million, a P/E ratio of 63.96 and a beta of 1.62. Thermon Group has a 52 week low of $9.98 and a 52 week high of $22.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.24.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Thermon Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 4.57%. As a group, research analysts expect that Thermon Group will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THR. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Thermon Group by 22.3% during the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 2,874,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,027,000 after acquiring an additional 524,532 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermon Group during the first quarter worth approximately $6,418,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Thermon Group by 333.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 207,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 159,360 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermon Group during the second quarter worth approximately $2,237,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Thermon Group by 27.0% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 552,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,419,000 after acquiring an additional 117,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

About Thermon Group

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of engineered thermal solutions for process industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States & Latin America (US-LAM), Canada, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC).

