Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 13.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 751,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,820,000 after buying an additional 41,314 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 161,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,760,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,163,000 after buying an additional 40,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 17,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VWO opened at $52.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.67. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.53 and a 52 week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.