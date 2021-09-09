Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Raises Position in Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTU)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTU) by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Altitude Acquisition were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altitude Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $1,932,000. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Altitude Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $733,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altitude Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Governors Lane LP bought a new position in shares of Altitude Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,136,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Altitude Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $301,000. 57.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALTU stock opened at $9.82 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day moving average of $10.01. Altitude Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $14.54.

Altitude Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

