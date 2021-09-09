Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 1,634.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,850 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $90.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.72 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11 and a beta of 0.85. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $58.04 and a twelve month high of $92.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.87.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.30% and a negative return on equity of 37.04%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $140,216.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $194,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

OTIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $88.44 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.44 target price (up from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.10.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

