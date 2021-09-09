Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 14,000 Shares of CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC trimmed its stake in CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned approximately 0.11% of CONX worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CONX. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CONX in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CONX in the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CONX in the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Wolverine Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of CONX by 18.2% in the second quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 16,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of CONX in the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. 65.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CONX opened at $9.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.91. CONX Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $11.09.

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including the wireless communications industry.

