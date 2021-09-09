Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 180 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 266.7% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

IJR stock opened at $110.70 on Thursday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.74 and a fifty-two week high of $116.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.60.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.