Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 200 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lessened its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MKC. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 159.3% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $251,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,983 shares in the company, valued at $8,136,012.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $88.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.26 and its 200 day moving average is $87.58. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $82.03 and a twelve month high of $102.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.06%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

