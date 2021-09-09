TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 891,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,600 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $71,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 40,968 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 2.8% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,837 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Lamb Weston news, Director William G. Jurgensen acquired 2,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.65 per share, with a total value of $147,666.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LW traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $61.91. 6,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 983,216. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.65 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.80.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 75.97% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 43.52%.

LW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.67.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

