TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,880,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 629,160 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rexnord were worth $94,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RXN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 159.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,766,000 after buying an additional 127,529 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 16,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Rexnord by 149.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 110,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after purchasing an additional 66,041 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rexnord in the first quarter valued at about $388,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Rexnord by 15.6% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RXN shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Rexnord from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Rexnord from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Rexnord from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Rexnord from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.33.

In other news, VP Chirag Dua sold 7,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $451,725.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,490.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RXN traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.66. 4,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 723,057. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.76. Rexnord Co. has a 1 year low of $28.10 and a 1 year high of $63.72.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $568.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.91 million. Rexnord had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Rexnord Co. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th.

Rexnord Profile

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. The firm operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems.

