TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,608,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199,930 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 1.83% of Vonage worth $66,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vonage by 7.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 33,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Vonage by 17.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 4,621 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vonage by 0.7% in the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 103,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vonage by 641.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 893,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,877,000 after buying an additional 773,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vonage in the second quarter worth about $1,441,000. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Vonage in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Vonage in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vonage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.57.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $3,006,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,438,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,824,838.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders sold 268,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,027,500 in the last quarter. 4.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VG traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,565,649. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.52 and a 1 year high of $15.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.73.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. Analysts anticipate that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vonage

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

