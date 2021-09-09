TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Has $118.12 Million Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,496,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190,500 shares during the period. Pinterest accounts for approximately 1.0% of TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 0.23% of Pinterest worth $118,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Pinterest in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pinterest by 412.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Pinterest by 350.6% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Pinterest by 159.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. 55.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PINS has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Pinterest from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Pinterest from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Pinterest from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Pinterest from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.02.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $676,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 11,928 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.82, for a total transaction of $844,740.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 963,470 shares of company stock valued at $68,318,722 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PINS traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.22. 54,420 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,246,481. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.17 and a 52 week high of $89.90. The company has a market cap of $35.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 259.10 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.54.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 7.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

