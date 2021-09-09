TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 263,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 55,250 shares during the period. HubSpot comprises approximately 1.3% of TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 0.56% of HubSpot worth $153,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. CWM LLC raised its stake in HubSpot by 131.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 169 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in HubSpot by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in HubSpot by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 195 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in HubSpot by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,819 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,185,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Shares of NYSE HUBS traded up $12.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $693.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,022. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.06 and a 12-month high of $715.29. The stock has a market cap of $32.60 billion, a PE ratio of -366.66 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $629.15 and its 200 day moving average is $548.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald S. Gill sold 5,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.80, for a total value of $2,977,934.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,170,566.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.13, for a total value of $6,395,097.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 662,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,980,688.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,619 shares of company stock worth $12,485,834 over the last ninety days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HUBS. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on HubSpot from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $585.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Europe boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $655.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $631.08.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.