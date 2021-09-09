Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) PT Raised to C$24.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Sep 9th, 2021

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 75.31% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TXG. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$28.50 to C$26.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$23.50 to C$22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$27.32.

Shares of TSE TXG opened at C$13.69 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.51. Torex Gold Resources has a 52-week low of C$12.67 and a 52-week high of C$22.35. The firm has a market cap of C$1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

About Torex Gold Resources

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

