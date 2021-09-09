Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) PT Raised to C$24.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 75.31% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TXG. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$28.50 to C$26.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$23.50 to C$22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$27.32.

Shares of TSE TXG opened at C$13.69 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.51. Torex Gold Resources has a 52-week low of C$12.67 and a 52-week high of C$22.35. The firm has a market cap of C$1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

