TP ICAP Group PLC (LON:TCAP) Announces Dividend of GBX 4

TP ICAP Group PLC (LON:TCAP) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Friday, November 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This is an increase from TP ICAP Group’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:TCAP opened at GBX 168.74 ($2.20) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 197.61 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 218.63. The company has a market capitalization of £1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92. TP ICAP Group has a 52 week low of GBX 165.98 ($2.17) and a 52 week high of GBX 307.80 ($4.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.32, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Get TP ICAP Group alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on TCAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of TP ICAP Group from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 285 ($3.72) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TP ICAP Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.05) target price on shares of TP ICAP Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

In related news, insider Mark Hemsley acquired 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 174 ($2.27) per share, for a total transaction of £38,280 ($50,013.07).

TP ICAP Group Company Profile

TP ICAP Group PLC provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution, pre-trade and settlement services, and data-led solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Institutional Services, and Data & Analytics divisions.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for TP ICAP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TP ICAP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.