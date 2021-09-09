TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:PACE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:PACE) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 80,669 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 572,884 shares.The stock last traded at $10.00 and had previously closed at $10.00.

Separately, Northland Securities assumed coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.95. The company has a market capitalization of $561.38 million and a PE ratio of -3.50.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:PACE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PACE. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in the 2nd quarter worth about $150,000. Exos Asset Management LLC raised its position in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 993.1% in the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 21,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 19,584 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in the 1st quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in the 1st quarter worth about $306,000. 59.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:PACE)

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp.

