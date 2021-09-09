Tradition Wealth Management LLC Takes $144,000 Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 451 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 57.1% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 70.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the first quarter valued at $39,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 128.8% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 905.6% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $368.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $40.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.58 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $344.98 and its 200-day moving average is $307.72. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $232.88 and a 52-week high of $369.56.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $575.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.96 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

SBAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $343.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $365.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded SBA Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $321.00 to $337.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.50.

In related news, CFO Brendan Thomas Cavanagh sold 60,163 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.51, for a total transaction of $21,990,178.13. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,323,546.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 24,263 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.17, for a total value of $8,884,382.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 292,752 shares of company stock worth $105,204,175. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.