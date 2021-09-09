Tranchess (CHESS) Price Down 25.2% Over Last Week

Tranchess (CURRENCY:CHESS) traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. One Tranchess coin can now be bought for approximately $3.40 or 0.00007283 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Tranchess has traded 25.2% lower against the US dollar. Tranchess has a market cap of $59.31 million and $15.29 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,630.52 or 0.99793288 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $27.45 or 0.00058744 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00008271 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.81 or 0.00072352 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001551 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001163 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002180 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006237 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess Coin Profile

Tranchess (CHESS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,428,994 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

Tranchess Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranchess directly using US dollars.

