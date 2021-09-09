Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Shares Down 6.5%

Shares of Transcontinental Inc. (TSE:TCL.A) dropped 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$21.60 and last traded at C$21.66. Approximately 102,897 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 187,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$23.17.

TCL.A has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Transcontinental from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Transcontinental from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Transcontinental from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Transcontinental from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a C$27.00 price target on shares of Transcontinental in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$26.33.

Get Transcontinental alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.08, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$24.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$23.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.