Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.13.

TBIO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Translate Bio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Translate Bio from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Translate Bio from $19.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, William Blair lowered Translate Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in Translate Bio by 1.3% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 35,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Translate Bio by 0.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 70,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in Translate Bio by 4.3% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 15,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Translate Bio by 1.0% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 110,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Translate Bio by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Translate Bio stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.48. 927,134 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,677,656. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.05 and a beta of 0.95. Translate Bio has a one year low of $11.91 and a one year high of $37.99.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.44. Translate Bio had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 17.97%. The company had revenue of $72.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.23 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Translate Bio will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Translate Bio Company Profile

Translate Bio, Inc engages in the research and development of therapeutic drugs. It focuses on developing medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. Its lead product candidate, MRT5005 is designed for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. The company was founded by Arthur M. Krieg and Jeannie T.

