TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Shares Gap Up to $32.67

Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.67, but opened at $35.60. TransMedics Group shares last traded at $33.41, with a volume of 5,073 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on TMDX shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransMedics Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TransMedics Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.17.

The firm has a market capitalization of $871.81 million, a PE ratio of -28.69 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.03. The company has a current ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.13). TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 29.98% and a negative net margin of 100.14%. The business had revenue of $8.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 million. Analysts forecast that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 10,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John F. Carey sold 1,680 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $53,726.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,411 shares of company stock valued at $1,077,793 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Taylor Wealth Management Partners raised its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 72,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.99% of the company’s stock.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

