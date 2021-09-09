TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Trading 8.5% Higher

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) traded up 8.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $34.23 and last traded at $34.23. 2,279 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 546,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.56.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on TransMedics Group in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TransMedics Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 8.96 and a quick ratio of 8.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.03. The company has a market capitalization of $921.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.37 and a beta of 1.99.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.13). TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 100.14% and a negative return on equity of 29.98%. The business had revenue of $8.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 million. Research analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP John F. Carey sold 1,680 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $56,532.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 10,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $300,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,411 shares of company stock worth $1,077,793. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group in the first quarter valued at $135,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the first quarter valued at $106,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the first quarter valued at $192,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 2,836.0% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the first quarter valued at $488,000. Institutional investors own 61.99% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:TMDX)

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

