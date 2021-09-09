TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Sets New 1-Year High at $125.20

Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $125.20 and last traded at $125.20, with a volume of 511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.72.

TRU has been the subject of several research reports. Truist lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on TransUnion in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on TransUnion from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TransUnion from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.17.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.73. The company has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.40, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $774.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.52%.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $149,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David M. Neenan sold 24,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,911,865.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 2.4% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 23.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 0.3% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 36,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,017,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 5.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 6.1% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Company Profile (NYSE:TRU)

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

