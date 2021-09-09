Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) Shares Gap Up to $10.33

Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.33, but opened at $10.66. Trean Insurance Group shares last traded at $10.27, with a volume of 54 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair downgraded Trean Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Trean Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trean Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.86 million and a P/E ratio of 5.94.

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $51.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.17 million. Trean Insurance Group had a net margin of 35.54% and a return on equity of 8.29%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trean Insurance Group, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Trean Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,064,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 315.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 895,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,466,000 after purchasing an additional 679,888 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,006,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,185,000 after purchasing an additional 335,282 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Trean Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,837,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,164,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,808,000 after purchasing an additional 189,160 shares in the last quarter. 27.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG)

Trean Insurance Group, Inc underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services.

